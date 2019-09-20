Woolpert Launches STREAM:RASTER to Host and Support Imagery in the Cloud

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert announced today that it is launching STREAM:RASTER, a subscription software service that hosts and facilitates access to geospatial imagery in the cloud. Customers upload raster data, and STREAM:RASTER creates tile caches of the data ready for use in GIS and web mapping software. The customers are then able to manage and control access to their proprietary imagery in STREAM:RASTER, with support and a service level agreement from Woolpert.

"Every day we work with state and local governments who manage large amounts of GIS data to support multiple initiatives," Woolpert Cloud Director Dylan Thomas said. "STREAM:RASTER allows them to focus on the application of that data without having to hire additional staff for its operational support. It's their data; this service just deepens the effectiveness of that data, protects it and makes it much easier to use."

Thomas said storing data in the cloud benefits municipalities around the world, and the volume of data continues to grow. STREAM:RASTER provides cost-effective and reliable storage of that data at scale.

"When any kind of disaster strikes, or a city or county's database is flooded with activity from multiple sources at once—911, police, utility crews, fire and rescue, local citizens, etc.—that high demand can overload or even shut down systems when you need them the most," Thomas said. "Not only does having your imagery in the cloud act as a cheap backup, but it can save the thousands of dollars that even a short outage can cost."

Thomas said the concept for STREAM:RASTER was born from clients who had used SmartView Connect, a Woolpert application that enables clients to review orthoimagery and GIS data while a project is underway. After projects were completed, many clients said that they wanted to retain proprietary access to the data while Woolpert continued as host. Like SmartView Connect, the data hosted in STREAM:RASTER is accessible by Esri software on desktop and web, as well as on many open source and commercial web mapping platforms like OpenLayers and Google Maps.

"STREAM:RASTER is the result of us scratching a real business itch based on customer feedback," Thomas said. "It's exciting to be able to fill that need. We understand imagery, we understand data, we are a Google partner, and we are an Esri partner. This is just the next logical step in supporting our clients' evolving geospatial needs."

For more information about STREAM:RASTER, visit woolpert.com/stream-raster.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm, and one of the best companies in the country. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions, and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, close to 1,000 employees and 30 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit woolpert.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Woolpert