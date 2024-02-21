Woolworths Posts HY Loss; CEO Brad Banducci To Retire

(RTTNews) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent entity for the half-year ended 31 December 2023 was A$781 million or 64.1 cents per share compared to net income of A$845 million or 69.3 cents per share in the same period last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent entity before significant items 2.5% year-over-year to A$929 million. The significant items after tax of A$1.71 billion primarily comprised the impairment in New Zealand Food of A$1.50 billion and a loss of A$209 million related to the mark-to-market of the Group's investment in Endeavour Group following the loss of significant influence.

Revenue for the period grew to A$34.64 billion from A$33.17 billion in the prior year.

The company announced an interim dividend of 47 cents per share, up 2.2% on the prior year in line with net profit after tax growth before significant items.

In a separate press release, Woolworths Group said that its Managing Director and Group chief executive officer, Brad Banducci, plans to retire, and will leave in September 2024, Woolworths Group's 100th year. Brad will retire after 13 years with Woolworths Group, and eight and a half years as Group chief executive officer.

Woolworths Group also announced the appointment of Amanda Bardwell as Managing Director and Group CEO, to commence on 1 September 2024, following the release of the Group's 2024 financial year results.

