Wootric Named "Notable Vendor" in Gartner's Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wootric, the leading customer experience management software for the CX champion, announced that it has been named a Notable Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Applications" report. Gartner defines Voice-of-the-Customer applications as those having the capability to collect, analyze, and act upon a broad range of customer feedback sources that include surveys and other, more indirect and inferred feedback channels.

CEOs overwhelmingly say that customer experience is the most effective way to create a competitive advantage. And, according to Gartner, more than 5,000 organizations worldwide now have a dedicated CX leader, nearly half of whom report to the CEO. Understanding customer sentiment is critical to these leaders and, with advances in machine learning, there is no excuse for letting valuable feedback sit idle.

The Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Applications profiles the largest and most advanced vendors, helping organizations to compare alternatives. "We're quite proud to be included as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide," said Wootric CEO Deepa Subramanian. "Using machine learning, and enriching feedback with operational data, Wootric unlocks insights from feedback in real-time. CX leaders can prioritize issues and improvements that will have the biggest impact on experience. This level of insight saves time and money, empowers stakeholder teams, and helps ensure that resources are allocated for bottom line impact."

Wootric's modern customer experience management (CXM) solution empowers CX leaders and teams to evangelize customer-centricity and empower stakeholder teams (such as marketing, product, operations, success, support and human resources) by democratizing insights from customer and employee feedback, including unstructured feedback, at scale.

"We understand that CX champions must show ROI on their investment in voice-of-the-customer technology. Businesses are seeking rigor without the lengthy implementation cycles of enterprise incumbents. They want insight into the customer journey without burdening customers and end users with cumbersome surveys. Wootric offers a sweet spot of consultation, unparalleled text and sentiment analytics, and high-response microsurvey feedback collection that leverages our customers' existing systems such as Salesforce. This appeals to mid-market technology companies and enterprises embarking on digital transformation," said Jessica Pfeifer, Chief Customer Officer at Wootric.

The Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Applications, authored by Jim Davies and Ed Thompson, is available on gartner.com.

About Wootric

Wootric is modern experience management software for the CX champion. Wootric supports the full feedback management cycle: data collection, advanced analytics including text & sentiment, and actioning data to drive retention and growth. In addition, companies bring feedback from other sources into CXInsight, the Wootric text & sentiment analytics platform, to create a unified view of voice of customer/voice of employee data. Wootric meets the customization and security needs of the enterprise, while providing accessible, scalable solutions to small, medium and large teams all over the world. DocuSign, Visma, GlassDoor and Zoom are among the 1200+ companies that use Wootric to make experience their competitive advantage. Wootric is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://wootric.com

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

