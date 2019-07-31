Work is evolving. New social side-hustle app knctrr helps you thrive in the gig economy

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, knctrr, the gig-economy app startup announced the public launch of their leading-edge services platform , also available on iOS and Android . Based in Baltimore, MD, knctrr aims to help disenfranchised millennials and anyone with side-gigs turn them into sustainable incomes.

knctrr provides an easy and secure way for customers to find and hire freelancers across a wide spectrum of specialties, using a unique three-party system that connects users via a trusted recommendation. Anyone on knctrr can earn commission when friends use their recommendations, generating a virtuous cycle for community members.

Several key elements separate knctrr from other gig-economy apps:

Recommendations are from people you know

Free to use platform; providers pay knctrr's small fee only if they get paid

small fee only if they get paid Providers display rates upfront

In-app messaging lets users discuss pricing, scheduling, and pay for services

knctrr provides extra financial protection as a neutral third party

Tech experts like AngelList Founder/CEO Naval Ravikant see the peer-to-per gig model as the future of work , and knctrr is making that a reality today. "We've taken an extremely complex problem managed to simplify it into a user-friendly application," said Art Binder, CEO of knctrr.

knctrr's public launch comes after private beta testing, during which the team recruited and onboarded a number of providers. Andrew H., an early adopter, is excited about the possibilities knctrr promises:

I'm an accountant, but I've been passionate about DJ'ing for several years and I'm excited to have a platform that can help me find more opportunities to share that side of me with my community. And the fact that any of my friends that have enjoyed my services can now get paid to recommend me is just an added bonus!

The knctrr platform is available as a web and mobile app, with companion iOS & Android applications available in beta. As a Baltimore based company with a strong belief in supporting local economic growth, knctrr chose to partner with the Baltimore-based development firm, SmartLogic . In collaboration with knctrr's team, SmartLogic assisted in the design and development, utilizing Elixir/Phoenix and React Native as the underlying technologies to support knctrr's growth.

knctrr is available everywhere, focusing on D.C., Baltimore, and surrounding areas.

