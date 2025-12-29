Work Medical Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRZM / ISIN: KYG9767H1092
|
29.12.2025 18:59:15
WORK Medical Shares Jump 9% On Exclusive AI Blood Analysis Deal In China
(RTTNews) - WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) shares surged 8.72 percent after rising $0.24 to $2.99 on Monday, driven by news of a new exclusive distribution agreement in China. The company said its subsidiary, Hunan Saitumofei Medical Treatment Technology, signed a one-year exclusive deal with Shanghai Benke Medical Technology to promote an AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer across East China in 2026. The stock was last trading near $3.26, up about $0.51 or 18.54 percent on the session. Shares previously closed at $2.75 and opened at $5.45, with the day's trading range between $2.90 and $5.94 on the Nasdaq. Trading activity was heavy, with volume reaching about 16.44 million shares, well above the average daily volume of roughly 0.21 million shares. Shares have traded between $2.66 and $60.00 over the past 52 weeks.
