Work until you’re 71? It could be time to echo the French - and get angry | Zoe Williams

In the UK, the people who are paying for today's retirees are those who won't be able to retire themselves. We need to muster a full-throated responseThe retirement age creeps up in jerky increments. By 2026, it'll be 67; from 2044, it's expected to rise to 68. But do we know that for sure? Or will it be more like Rishi Sunak's plan to ban smoking, and get a year further off as every year passes, until the entire concept of retirement isn't even a recollection, just a thing that used to look cool in 40s films? The International Longevity Centre produced a report this week to say that the age would definitely need to go up to 71 for those born after 1970, so yup, this is sounding more and more like "never".It's one of the world's most fracturing discussions, retirement, unless you're French, in which case you'll be able to unite instantly around the proposition "Macron, go screw yourself". Well-paid people who genuinely enjoy financial planning get a thrill from plotting it, their personal qualities iterated in their pleasant imagined future, and they're picturing themselves wintering in warmer climates, wearing neckerchiefs. This makes them entirely alien to well-paid people who hate financial planning, and none of these people are having a conversation remotely like those whose work is badly paid. They might enjoy it, they might not, it might be physically too arduous to continue to do into your 70s, it might not, but when work gives you no fiscal headroom, as Jeremy Hunt would call it, the idea of needing to do it for ever is more of a swindle. Who's paying for today's retirement, if not the people who would retire tomorrow, except they won't be able to?Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnistDo you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.