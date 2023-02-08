|
08.02.2023 14:30:00
Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
© 2023. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workday-announces-date-of-fiscal-2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-301741435.html
SOURCE Workday Inc.
