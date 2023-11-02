|
02.11.2023 13:30:00
Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workday-announces-date-of-fiscal-2024-third-quarter-financial-results-301974965.html
SOURCE Workday Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.23
|Ausblick: Workday A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.23
|Ausblick: Workday A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Workday Inc (A)
|195,28
|-2,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.