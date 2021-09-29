Workday Announces Expanded Use of Its Applications Across Google’s Global Workforce

Google Leverages Workday to Plan, Execute, Analyze, and Extend in a Single System

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Google LLC has subscribed to additional products to support its global workforce, including Workday Adaptive Planning , Workday Extend , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Strategic Sourcing . In addition, as part of its ongoing investment in talent management strategies, Google will expand its current use of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , adding new applications to deliver enhanced employee experiences and recruiting to support its global workforce.



As organizations adapt strategies to respond to the dynamic nature of today’s environment, it’s critical they have systems that provide the data-driven insights and flexibility needed to assist the company’s hiring efforts and growth goals. With Workday, Google has a flexible cloud-based people system to plan, execute, analyze, and extend, helping it meet the requirements for today’s changing world. The expanded use of Workday HCM solutions will help Google continue to drive talent optimization, personalized journeys, and suggested learning, while further streamlining its HR management operations.

Comments on the News

"We are excited about our partnership with Workday,” said Arvind KC, vice president of corporate engineering for People Operations, Google. "They are the backbone of our HCM suite and have been consistently innovating in this space. Talent development is critical to Google's success, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Workday to build the best product suite for addressing our people needs.”

"In today’s evolving world of work, organizations like Google are investing in technologies that can adapt and scale with their business at an accelerated pace,” said David Somers, group general manager, Office of the CHRO, Workday. "Workday uniquely offers customers the ability to plan, execute, analyze, and extend in a single system, which is why customers like Google continue to increase their footprint with Workday as they advance their digital initiatives.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward Looking Statements

