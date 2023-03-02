|
02.03.2023 14:30:00
Workday Co-CEOs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 9
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday, and Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, March 9, at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time. There will also be a live webcast of the event, available here.
A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 90 days after the conference takes place.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workday-co-ceos-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-on-march-9-301760122.html
SOURCE Workday Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.23
|Ausblick: Workday A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.11.22
|Ausblick: Workday A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.08.22
|Ausblick: Workday A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.22
|Ausblick: Workday A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Workday Inc (A)
|179,68
|3,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.