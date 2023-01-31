|
Workday, Inc. To Eliminate Approx. 3% Of Global Workforce
(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to eliminate roles impacting approximately 3% of global workforce, with the majority happening in Product & Technology organization. The company noted that these moves are not the result of over-hiring and, it plans to increase the size of global workforce in fiscal 2024.
In the U.S., the company will provide affected employees with three months of pay, an additional two weeks of pay for each year of service, any stock vesting through April of current year, eligibility for fiscal 2023 bonus, career services, immigration support for those who need it, and the option to continue medical benefits for six months.
