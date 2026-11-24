Workday Aktie
WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014
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24.11.2026 22:41:25
Workday Q3 Profit Edges Lower; Raises FY27 Subscription Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), a provider of cloud-based human resources, finance, and IT management software, reported lower profit for the third quarter, while revenue and adjusted earnings increased. The company also raised its full-year subscription revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance, citing continued adoption of its artificial intelligence products.
Net income for the quarter declined to $237 million or $0.96 per share from $252 million or $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. The latest quarter included restructuring expenses of $51 million, which reduced earnings per share by $0.21.
Excluding certain items, adjusted net income rose to $695 million from $622 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.82 from $2.32.
Total revenue grew 11.2% to $2.705 billion, while subscription revenue advanced 12.8% to $2.532 billion. Operating margin expanded to 12.1% from 10.7%.
The company said its AI products generated nearly $150 million in new annual contract value during the quarter, more than three times the amount recorded a year earlier. More than 2,200 core customers have purchased at least one AI product.
For fiscal 2027, Workday now expects subscription revenue of $9.958 billion, representing 13% growth, and adjusted operating margin of 31.5%.
Previously, the company expected subscription revenue of $9.940 billion to $9.950 billion, representing 13% growth, and an adjusted operating margin of 31.0%.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects subscription revenue of $2.6 billion, up 10% year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 31.7%.
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