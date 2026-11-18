(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), which offers enterprise cloud applications for HR, finance and IT, Wednesday announced plans to acquire Honeydew, a provider of data technology for artificial intelligence and business intelligence applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will combine Honeydew's semantic compiler, with Workday Data Cloud to help AI agents and business intelligence tools access consistent, governed business data, improving the accuracy and efficiency of their responses.

"An AI model shouldn't be improvising the calculation behind a payroll number," said Gabe Monroy, chief technology officer, Workday. "With Honeydew, the model says what it needs and Workday builds the exact query, the same way every time, within each person's or agent's permissions."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

Workday shares fell 5.80% on Tuesday to close at $182.80 on the Nasdaq.