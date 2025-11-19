Workday Aktie
WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014
|
19.11.2025 10:08:36
Workday To Acquire Pipedream; Deal To Close In Q4
(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pipedream, an integration platform for AI agents with more than 3,000 pre-built connectors to business applications. Pipedream will give AI agents the ability to initiate workflows, pull data, and execute tasks wherever work happens. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, ending January 31, 2026.
Gabe Monroy, senior vice president, Platform, Products and Technology, Workday, said: "With Pipedream, AI agents will securely connect to major enterprise systems, enabling them to retrieve data and execute tasks. Workday will be the connected system for customers to plan, orchestrate, and execute work— marking a significant advancement for actionable AI."
