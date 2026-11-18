(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Workday (WDAY) introduced Workday GO for Financials, offering growing businesses an easier and faster way to purchase, set up and use its financial management software. Customers get clear packages and pricing, with the option to add HR and industry-specific tools as their businesses expand without changing their existing system.

Workday GO for Financials offers industry-specific tools for businesses in financial services, consulting, technology and media. These tools help companies manage transactions, client billing, subscription revenue and financial reporting more efficiently.

It also includes Workday Accounting Agent, which helps finance teams collect audit documents and prepare reports automatically.

For example, it can gather invoices supporting selected payments, reducing manual work while following existing company approval rules and data-access controls.

On the Nasdaq, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 1.83 percent down at $179.45.