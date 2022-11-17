WORKERS AT SECOND MOM'S ORGANIC MARKET JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 570

Timonium Store Workers Vote for Contract Guarantees Over Company Promises

(TIMONIUM, Md.) – Workers at MOM's Organic Market in Timonium, Md., voted by a 93 percent margin of victory to unionize with Teamsters Local 570.

"The level of cooperation and energy among these workers is unparalleled," said Local 570 Secretary-Treasurer Sean Cedenio. "They came together and worked hard to organize. I want to thank them and every Local 570 member who supported these men and women in their drive to organize with the Teamsters. We look forward to working with the committee to negotiate a contract that gets them the wages, benefits, and protections they deserve."

More than 50 MOM's Organic workers filed for the election in October, seeking fair wages and better working conditions. They followed the lead of more than 65 Team Members at the Hamden store location who voted to join Local 570 in August. Contract negotiations for those workers begin on November 17.

"There are two big reasons why I voted for the union," said Joe Mowell, a MOM's Generalist and organizing committee member. "First, without a union I can be fired at any time for any reason with or without cause or notice. Second, as a Team Member, there is no way to advance in pay. I've been here five years, and I'm still making close to the minimum starting rate. Now, with the union, we can work to change that."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to https://www.team570.org/.

