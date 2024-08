Workers prioritising employers that offer sabbaticals in work-life balance shift

Extended time out from a job can boost employees’ job satisfaction and improve staff retention for companiesWorkers are increasingly choosing employers that offer sabbaticals to combat burnout, gain new experiences and improve their work-life balance, experts say.More than half of managers (53%) said their organisation offered sabbatical leave, with just over a quarter (29%) saying their organisation did not, according to exclusive data from the Chartered Management Institute. Managers working in the public or charity sector were more likely to say sabbatical leave was available than those in the private sector (62% v 44%). Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian