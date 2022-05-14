|
14.05.2022 10:00:03
Working from home: HMRC’s £125 tax break now harder to claim
As Covid crisis eases, official guidance says people cannot obtain relief if they choose to avoid officeA popular tax break for working from home that gave many people’s finances a small boost during the pandemic has become harder to claim, and most employees will no longer be eligible.With millions of people back in the office for at least part of the week, experts say you can now claim tax relief for working from home only if you meet strict conditions. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
