Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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25.07.2026 09:18:00
Working in Retirement? Here's the Surprising Impact on Your Social Security Check -- for Better and Worse.
Although some people see retirement as a time to stop working, you may continue to hold down a job as a retiree for extra money, boredom relief, or a combination of both. But earning a paycheck could have a surprising effect on your monthly Social Security checks -- and not necessarily a negative one.Whether working boosts your benefits or reduces them, though, depends on your age and total wages. Here's what you need to know if you intend to hold down a job while receiving Social Security or are already doing so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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