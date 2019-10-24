Working Mother Magazine names Joyce Streithorst a Top Wealth Advisor Mom for Third Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research have released their 2019 list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms and, for the third year in a row, Joyce Streithorst has been included. Working Mother is an editorial publication in both print and digital format that provides guidance and highlights the successes of working mothers who are dedicated to building their careers and supporting their families at the same time. SHOOK Research is an organization that seeks to recognize outstanding leaders in the financial industry through a series of specially devised criteria meant to find those in the field who are going above and beyond. Streithorst has spent the majority of her career navigating the challenges of being both a financial professional and a mom.

SHOOK Research considered wealth advisors who are mothers with at least one child living at home under the age of 18. SHOOK Research uses qualitative and quantitative criteria which includes, but is not limited to, the candidate's investing process, client retention, industry experience, assets under management and revenue generated for their firm. With over 25 years of experience in finance, and the last 15 years spent at Frisch Financial, Streithorst has helped guide the growth of this award-winning firm which is currently managing $445 million in assets. Having received the Women's Choice Award® for 7 years in a row (2013-2019), being listed by AdvisoryHQ as one of the Top 10 Best Financial Advisors in New York City each year from 2016-2019, and also being named by AdvisoryHQ in 2019 as one of the Top 10 Best Financial Advisors in Tampa & St. Petersburg, FL, Frisch Financial has continued to excel with Streithorst as Director of Financial Planning.

As a Forbes 2018 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a three-time (2017-2019) Working Mother magazine "Top Wealth Advisor Mom," it is evident that Streithorst brings a commitment to excellence in all she does for her clients at Frisch Financial. She believes that using her own life experiences in combination with her financial expertise enhances her ability to serve her clients' and women's needs even more.

Streithorst is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), the Financial Planning Association – Long Island Chapter, the Association of Divorce Financial Planners and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She specializes in investment management and financial planning to both create and preserve wealth. She has been quoted in multiple publications and often lectures on various personal finance topics for women. She currently does pro-bono work with several organizations. From 2010-2013 Streithorst was an adjunct professor and taught Individual Income Tax Planning at NYU School of Continuing and Professional Studies. She joined Frisch Financial in 2004.

About Frisch Financial Group

Frisch Financial Group is a fee-only advisory firm that was founded in June 1999 by David A. Frisch, CPA, CFP®, PFS. The firm places an emphasis on helping clients to establish their unique goals, and works with them to enhance wealth, while specializing in managing complex tax strategies. Their clients include small business owners (particularly family owned businesses), senior executives of large corporations with complex compensation programs and families who are committed to leaving a legacy and creating multi-generational wealth. Frisch Financial has received the Women's Choice Award® seven years in a row (2013-2019), has been included on AdvisoryHQ's Top 10 Best Financial Planners in New York, NY list for 4 consecutive years (2016-2019) and named to AdvisoryHQ's 2019 ranking of Top 10 Best Financial Planners in Tampa & St. Petersburg, FL.

Awards Selection Criteria

Working Mother's Top Wealth Advisor Moms

SHOOK Research considered wealth advisers who are mothers with at least one child living at home and under the age of 18. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisers rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receives compensation from the advisers or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

