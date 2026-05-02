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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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02.05.2026 15:36:00

Working Past Age 62 Could Quietly Shrink Your Social Security Checks

Even though 62 is the earliest age to sign up for Social Security, retirees are often advised to wait longer to file. If you don't sit tight until full retirement age arrives, you'll reduce your monthly benefits on what's generally a permanent basis. If you don't have a lot of retirement savings, that could quickly become a problem.But that's not the only issue with claiming Social Security early. If you file for benefits before full retirement age but continue to work, your monthly checks could shrink.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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