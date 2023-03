Working with Azure’s Data API builder

Microsoft’s platform-based approach to cloud development has allowed it to offer managed versions of many familiar elements of the tech stack, especially within its data platform. As well as its own SQL Server (as Azure SQL) and the no-SQL Cosmos DB, it has managed versions of familiar open source databases, including PostgreSQL and MySQL.Using these familiar databases and APIs makes it easy to migrate data from on premises to Azure, or to build new cloud-native applications without a steep learning curve. Once your data is stored on Azure, you can use familiar tools and techniques to use it from your code, especially if you’re working with .NET and Java which have plenty of official and unofficial data SDKs. But what if you’re taking advantage of newer development models like Jamstack and using tools like Azure Static Web Apps to add API-driven web front ends to your applications?To read this article in full, please click here