Working with Microsoft’s .NET Rules Engine

At the heart of every piece of enterprise software is its business logic, the code that analyzes inputs and creates appropriate outputs. It’s how we turn the steps of a business process into code, adding logic at every step in a workflow. That way we only need to write necessary code and we can avoid complexity.Not all business logic is set in stone. Some processes, especially those that are key to a business’s finances are often driven by external rules and regulations that can change at short notice. For example, you might be calculating sales tax as part of an e-commerce service when government policies force a sudden change in the rate or how those rates are applied.To read this article in full, please click here