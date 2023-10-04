|
04.10.2023 01:41:45
Workplace Safety North names new interim CEO
The Workplace Safety North Board of Directors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Parent as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Workplace Safety North (WSN).Former WSN President and CEO Paul Andre has retired. During his tenure, WSN was the recipient of the Platinum Level Award of Excellence from Excellence Canada, a national authority on organizational excellence established by Industry Canada.Parent has served as WSN Vice President of Health and Safety Services since 2015, and is a former paramedic, miner, mine rescue volunteer, and mining health and safety manager.With more than eight years’ experience in Ontario’s prevention system, Parent has established a reputation as a strong and collaborative leader in health and safety promotion. As a senior leader, Parent managed a team of mining health and safety consultants, trainers and specialists. His expert industry knowledge will help drive innovation in the provincial mine rescue program, health and safety products, training programs, and outreach strategies for the province’s mining and forest products operations, WSN said. The Board was unanimous in their choice of Mike as interim CEO and is confident that he will lead the organization in building on its successes and executing a transformative strategic plan designed to bring every worker home safe and healthy,” Lydia Renton, Chair of WSN Board of Directors said in a news release.“I got into health and safety because I wanted to make a difference,” said Parent. “As interim President and CEO, this is an opportunity to make a difference at a provincial level.”New phase in health and safetyHealth and safety in Ontario has entered a new phase as the industry focuses on proactive research in reducing risks to protect workers.“WSN Health and Safety Specialists and Mine Rescue Officers help companies assess health and safety risks, prepare for and respond to emergencies, and meet or exceed their legislative requirements,” said Parent. “This very dedicated group works to ensure, as our vision states, that, at the end of each work day, every worker returns home safe and healthy.”The Board of Directors will initiate a search to identify a permanent CEO. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
