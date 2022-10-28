Workplace Transformation Expands in Singapore, Malaysia

After the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work and virtual meetings in Singapore and Malaysia, enterprises in the region are adapting their workplaces to meet new employee expectations and advances in technology, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Singapore and Malaysia finds recent global events and new consumer technologies have led many employees in the region to expect the freedom to work remotely at least part of the time. As a result, many enterprises continue to offer some form of work-from-home or hybrid work policy.

"As the circumstances of work in Singapore and Malaysia change over time, companies will need the flexibility to modify where and how employees do their jobs and collaborate,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, director, ISG Asia. "Service providers are helping clients focus on employee experience more than just on making technology easier to use.”

The rapid change in work modes in the region has affected some industries more than others, the report says. Enterprises still prefer that employees do certain tasks, such as negotiating and brainstorming, in person. Healthcare, a field with fast-growing employment in Singapore and Malaysia as populations age, is one area where in-person work continues to have a place.

However, the pandemic allowed companies and employees to recognize that some roles can be carried out just as well — or better — remotely as they can in the office, ISG says. Some enterprises are even shifting training and events online, reducing travel time and freeing up resources for creating better work-from-home environments.

The transformation of workplace strategies also involves changes to the types of work employees perform. In Singapore and Malaysia, as in other developed countries, workplace innovation over the next five years is likely to affect new kinds of jobs, especially those that involve onsite customer interaction in industries such as retail, travel and hospitality, the report says.

"Companies in Singapore and Malaysia need to modernize their workplaces for better agility, productivity and employee empowerment,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "While introducing new work practices and technologies, they also need to consider employee experience and company culture.”

The report also explores other workplace trends in the region and around the world, including the growing availability of workplace support from service providers in Singapore and Malaysia and the importance of strategically assessing all employee tasks to create an automation roadmap.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across four quadrants: Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services.

The report names DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL, Infosys, Kyndryl, NCS and TCS as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture as a Leader in two quadrants and Getronics, Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Coforge is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Accenture and Wipro are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Fujitsu.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Singapore and Malaysia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

