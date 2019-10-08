Workpuls Research Raises a Question: Are Most Remote Companies Trying to Stay in the Same Time Zone?

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most remote companies aren't located in more than 10 countries, according to new research from Workpuls. Does that mean they're trying to avoid the time zone issue?

The research, which surveyed 154 remote companies, also discovered that time zone issues are the third most common challenge in distributed teams, with 10.8% of businesses agreeing on this. Additionally, it confirmed that the biggest challenge is communication, while 13.5% of participants believe that scaling the culture as the company grows is their major concern. Access the full report to find out more.

What Can You Learn From This Research?

Workpuls is a partly remote company, but we also have a lot of remote clients, so we were interested in seeing how they operate, and what are the biggest challenges they're facing," said Ivan Petrovic, the CEO of Workpuls.

Challenges weren't the only factor Workpuls was interested in. Their team conducted this research through an online survey which included 15 main questions related to remote companies. Some of the biggest remote companies across the world participated in the research, and Workpuls found out:

What are the tools remote teams use to collaborate, create and keep projects on schedule?



The overwhelming majority of companies use Slack. But, what are the other tools that are popular among distributed teams?

Which industries do remote companies belong to?



Although over half of these companies are Software as a Service (SaaS), you might be surprised by other industries that are covered.

What are their biggest challenges?



One of the top 3 challenges is definitely communication, with more than 20% of companies claiming this.

Which perks remote companies offer to their employees?



More than 90% of them offer flexible hours. Other notable perks include: different allowances, full healthcare coverage, paid parental leaves, etc.

In how many countries are their teams are located?



77.8% of the companies are located in under 10 countries, but they're usually spread across 2-5.

If you want more details on the most common remote work tools, project management styles, perks, challenges, and other questions you can download the report.

