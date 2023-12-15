Workshop on Amundi's Fixed Income expertise:

A comprehensive, efficient and agile platform for seizing growth opportunities

€1tn+ in Fixed Income assets under management1, +€24bn in MLT2 inflows over one year to September

Paris, 15 December 2023

Today in London, Group Chief Investment Officer Vincent Mortier and the Heads of the relevant business lines gave a presentation on Amundi's Fixed Income platform.

Amundi, the leading European asset manager with nearly €2tn3 of assets under management, offers a complete range of investment solutions to its clients, Retail and institutional, in all asset classes, in both active and passive management. Amundi’s Fixed Income expertise, covering bonds, money market, private debt and structured products, accounts for €1,045bn1 in assets under management at end-September 2023, making it the Number 1 European manager in this asset class, and among the leading managers worldwide.

Amundi boasts one of the most comprehensive and significant Fixed Income platforms in the industry. Its experience, agility and diversified product offering allow it to meet the needs Retail and institutional clients, and seize opportunities for growth in this segment, as evidenced by the inflows recorded since the return to positive rates: +€24bn in MLT assets excl. JVs and CA & SG insurers’ mandates2 over the course of one year at end-September.

The majority of inflows were generated in active bond management, particularly in Target Maturity funds, an area in which Amundi is the Number 1 globally. The remainder is attributable to robust growth in passive management and private debt. In addition to MLT assets, treasury products saw inflows of nearly +€30bn over the same period.

Amundi's Fixed Income platform is positioned for continued growth and market share gains in 2024 and beyond, in a rates environment that will remain higher for longer.

Vincent Mortier, Chief Investment Officer, said:

"Amundi is the European leader in asset management, as well as in Fixed Income management. With over €1 trillion in assets under management and 400 experts in this asset class, this platform benefits from its size, its teams, its tools, that allow us to meet the needs of all different client types, regardless of market context. It offers a wide range of solutions, with a high level of performance and at a competitive cost thanks to powerful and effective tools, such as ALTO*4 our portfolio management system.

The large MLT2 inflows recorded over one year, at +€24 billion, illustrate the relevance and potential of our platform, as well as our position in promising segments: active management - particularly in terms of target maturity funds, treasury products and structured products - passive management, where we are expanding our range of fixed income solutions, and private debt. Furthermore, we are in a position to apply responsible investment strategies to this asset class to meet the expectations of investors who, for example, are mindful of meeting the Paris Climate Agreement objectives. This move is at the heart of our development strategy. "

The slide deck of this workshop is available at about.amundi.com , in the « Shareholders » section.

