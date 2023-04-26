26.04.2023 15:00:00

WorkWave Achieves Continued Strong Performance With 36% Revenue Growth and 120% Net Revenue Retention in Q1 2023

The company continues to deliver superior performance across all areas of the business and all key metrics despite economic headwinds

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, maintained its market success with overall revenue growth up 36% year-over-year (YoY) and a 120% net retention rate in Q1 2023. Total software bookings growth is up 42% YoY, giving strong indications that WorkWave will approach the half-a-billion revenue mark this year.

WorkWave (PRNewsfoto/WorkWave)

"While many of our competitors continue to struggle against the current macroeconomic headwinds, WorkWave continues to perform well, maintaining a solid footing that allows us to protect our customers and employees, while strengthening our leadership position," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "I continue to be impressed by the adaptability of the WorkWave team, and their ability to continue to progress our technology, improve our value proposition and deliver industry-leading innovation despite the diverse macro-challenges the world presents."

Key milestones from Q1 2023 include:

Katie Wood, Director of Finance and HR at Termio, has already found great success with WorkWave's Communication Center creating a better experience for her customers. "Communication Center has helped us to get more in touch with our customers and be able to provide an experience for them that they don't often get when it comes to pest control. [Communication Center] elevates our customers' experience," said Wood. "We've been really excited to see some of the metrics that we hold for ourselves that we're meeting and exceeding — those that we've never been able to do before."

To learn more about WorkWave and its product offerings, please visit workwave.com.

About WorkWave

As the field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company, and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workwave-achieves-continued-strong-performance-with-36-revenue-growth-and-120-net-revenue-retention-in-q1-2023-301807234.html

SOURCE WorkWave

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Zahlenflut: Starke US-Vorgaben für ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX könnte zum Auftakt von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein höherer Start ab. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen