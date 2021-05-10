WorkWave Acquires Slingshot, Empowering Customers to Maximize Business Growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, the leading provider of industry-changing software solutions that enable field service companies to reach their full potential, today announced its acquisition of Slingshot, the field service market leading provider of customer call center software, combined with outsourced sales, lead, and customer response services. This acquisition combines two market leaders and furthers WorkWave's mission to be the only partner to field service companies able to drive every aspect of their business to new levels of success.

"The need to grow their business—to attract, retain, and maximize each customer relationship—is what keeps every field service owner and executive awake at night. Slingshot is not just the market leader at helping its customers grow, it is the only organization of its kind in our industry that has a proven track record of using omni-channel communication software to close more deals for its customers," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "By bringing such an outstanding organization into WorkWave, we will be able to provide unique integrations into our solutions that will increase the unparalleled advantage our customers have over their competition, reinforcing that WorkWave is the premier partner to service organizations."

Slingshot is unique in that it is the only provider of any scale supporting service organizations, delivering call center software capable of interacting with customers across multiple methods of communication, from phone and SMS to email and chatbot, to not just improve sales for its customers, but also improve the overall customer experience in a cohesive, holistic manner. Customers can utilize this platform and the Slingshot team to enable or outsource their sales operation, bringing in new customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Slingshot's offerings are critical, as it empowers companies who might not have the resources to drive growth. For small businesses, this means gaining a trained and effective direct sales team who can close sales on their behalf on the first call, and for large businesses, this provides the extra resources they need to handle the influx of customer calls during the busy season.

Research has shown that residential service purchased by homeowners is still driven primarily by the need for human interaction in the sales process. With Slingshot, customers can boost conversion rates 60% by responding to leads via different methods and convert calls after normal business hours, when more than 25% of field service sales occur. Slingshot will continue to support its customers operating on non-WorkWave platforms, but new integrations with WorkWave solutions will increase the value for customers in the WorkWave family.

"We're thrilled to be a part of WorkWave's industry leadership and portfolio of solutions, working together to provide strong, measurable value for our customers," said Jon Soldan, CEO of Slingshot and now SVP of Slingshot Operations for WorkWave. "Slingshot has always been about enabling conversations and more effective interactions between home service professionals and their customers, and by joining forces with WorkWave, we'll be able to accelerate our goal of a tech-enabled contact center with 360-degree data and reporting, better scheduling and payment opportunities, and greater conversion for our customers."

WorkWave's acquisition of Slingshot is a natural extension of EQT and TA Associate's recent decision for WorkWave to be a free standing company, allowing it to extend its influence and expertise in the market.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About Slingshot

Since 2014, Slingshot has helped home service providers adapt to the on-demand economy through around-the-clock sales and customer support. Slingshot helps businesses respond to every new lead, sign more contracts, and instantly engage with current and potential customers. They offer a multi-channel support platform across text, voice, chat, and web lead response with the ability to dynamically assign to the Slingshot team to respond and close. For more information, visit getslingshot.com.

