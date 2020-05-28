WorkWise Announces Release of OnContact CRM 10.7

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkWise, a leading ERP and CRM software application developer, announced their latest release, OnContact CRM 10.7. Building upon its OnContact CRM 10.6 predecessor, CRM 10.7 includes both Business Processes and Workflow business logic capabilities. Additional features include the Application Designer, where users can create a customized workspace, and customer service enhancements.

A unique tool designed for building business logic into the application, OnContact CRM 10.7 offers a new Business Process and Workflow feature. Utilizing the CRM Business Process feature, users can save time thanks to predefined steps that automate the processing of entity items. This feature is available for campaigns, contacts, companies, opportunities and cases, which assists both sales and marketing departments.

The task-based Workflow feature in OnContact CRM 10.7, adds alerts, creates and selects data functions, adds or removes a target to a business process and adds contacts to campaigns. Additionally, Workflow also gives users the ability to add or remove a contact and company from a list.

"WorkWise is pleased to announce the release of OnContact CRM 10.7, which places a heavy emphasis on workflow automation," says Wayne Wedell, WorkWise President and CEO. "Designed with efficiency in mind, CRM 10.7's enhancements increase user productivity and improve the overall customer experience."

About WorkWise:

WorkWise is a leading developer of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions along with comprehensive implementation and support services. Our flagship products, WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM are easy-to-use, quick to implement, provide a high return on investment and are offered either in a Cloud or on-premise deployment. Use of WorkWise applications provide more accurate and timely information that helps enable companies to grow and increase productivity.

OnContact CRM is a full-featured, award-winning, browser-based CRM software solution that automates a company's sales, marketing and customer service areas. OnContact CRM has been awarded the TopTenREVIEWS Excellence Award in recognition of its unique design, customizability and superior features.

WorkWise ERP offers make-to-order, repetitive and mixed-mode solutions to manufacturers to shorten cycle times and optimize manufacturing information, supply chain management, and manufacturing execution and planning. WorkWise ERP enhances operations by taking time out of the business processes and increasing value-add in products and services.

In addition, WorkWise has pre-configured integration between WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM, which is unavailable from other ERP and CRM suppliers.

WorkWise is headquartered in the greater Milwaukee, WI area and has been inspiring companies to achieve new levels of success for over 15 years. WorkWise's proven business philosophy is customer inspired because they put customers first, listen to their requirements and deliver innovative business solutions. "Inspire Your Growth ™" to new levels of success with WorkWise software.

For ten consecutive years, WorkWise has been recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for being a "Top Workplace."

SOURCE WorkWise