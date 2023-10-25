World #1 Ranked LPGA Champion Lilia Vu Joins Arcis Golf as Brand Ambassador

Two-Time Major Champion and California Native Has Deep Ties to the Arcis Portfolio

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcis Golf — the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States, has announced that Lilia Vu, LPGA Tour player and World No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, has become an Arcis Golf Ambassador. Vu brings her remarkable talent and achievements to the Arcis community.

The 26-year-old golfer from Fountain Valley, CA, played collegiate golf at UCLA. In 2021, Vu showcased her skills on the Symetra Tour by securing three titles, setting the stage for her first LPGA victory at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand. Her breakthrough moment and first major victory came at The Chevron Championship in April 2023. Vu's second major victory came four months later at the Women's British Open, where she dominated the field and won by six shots. Recently, she represented the United States in her rookie appearance in the Solheim Cup. Vu is set to compete in November's CME Championship in Naples and will play in December's Grant Thornton Invitational with playing partner Joel Dahmen of the PGA TOUR.

Vu's golf journey is deeply rooted in Southern California, where she grew up playing at Arcis' David L. Baker Golf Course in Fountain Valley and practicing at The Oaks Club at Valencia and Valencia Country Club while at UCLA. Her father and coach, Douglas, has been a respected instructor at David L. Baker for nearly a decade.

Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership. "Lilia is already a bonafide star with unlimited potential, and we are excited to partner with her as she continues to build upon her already remarkable achievements." He added, "Her deep and long-standing connection to Arcis courses make this a natural and easy partnership for us. We could not be more excited to build upon the relationship and have Lilia formally representing Arcis Golf."

As part of her collaboration with Arcis Golf, Vu will wear the Arcis logo on her sleeve and make special appearances at Arcis Golf member and community events.

Reflecting on her ambassadorship with Arcis Golf, Vu says, "It feels like things have come full circle with this opportunity to represent Arcis Golf, especially given my history and my dad's involvement with the David L. Baker Golf Course. I'm honored to represent a brand that values the game of golf as much as I do." Vu went on to say, "I appreciate Arcis' approach to inclusion and how they make golf and experiences accessible to the many communities they serve."

Arcis Golf is committed to supporting and diversifying the game. In March, the company became the new presenting sponsor of the Women In Golf Foundation, Inc. (WIGF) and its 2023 National Women's Collegiate Golf Championship in Stockbridge, GA. Arcis Golf recently acquired Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, GA, which hosts the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Walker said, "Having Lilia represent Arcis is in perfect alignment with our grow the game objectives, as well. She will be an amazing brand ambassador for golfers of all skill levels, genders, and backgrounds."

Since its founding nine years ago, Arcis Golf has invested more than $100 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to enhance golf and club lifestyles at its collection of municipal, daily-fee, private, and resort clubs. The company has received numerous regional and national honors, including a National Golf Foundation "2023 Top 100 Businesses in Golf."

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is a premier operator of golf facilities and has a portfolio of nearly 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States. An industry leader, Arcis Golf continues to transform its portfolio of golf clubs into inclusive, lifestyle hubs with dynamic programming and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers and that appeal to the entire family with more choices in all areas of their lives. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and content to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 8343 Douglas Avenue, Ste. 200, Dallas, TX 75225. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: arcisgolf.com .

