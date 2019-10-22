+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 21:30:00

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, October 31.  The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation's conference call will be available online at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/32136 on October 31, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-acceptance-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2020-conference-call-on-the-internet-300943319.html

SOURCE World Acceptance Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen auf Richtungssuche -- ATX beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Indizes schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An der deutsche Börse gab es wenig Bewegung. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich kaum verändert. An Asiens Börsen konnten kleine Gewinne verzeichnet werden.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB