World Analytics of Things Market 2020-2027 with Profiles of 42 Players Including AWS, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.com

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analytics of Things - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of this report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Analytics of Things Market to Reach US$60.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Analytics of Things estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% over the period 2020-2027.



On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.5% CAGR to reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 33.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Analytics of Things market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Analytics of Things market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.7% and 22.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Goolara LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Teradata Corporation

Total Companies Profiled: 42

