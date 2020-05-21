World Baby and Adult Diaper Market Size and Share by Type, Company, Region and Country (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives a synoptic analysis of the diaper market around the world.

Traditionally, the cloth was used as a diaper but due to its necessity of frequent washing and sanitizing, there emerged a demand for disposable diapers. Since recent years, the world is experiencing growth in the diaper industry. Increased birth and fertility rate in some parts around the globe had emerged the necessity of baby diapers.



On the other side, the aging population has led to the necessity of adult incontinence products including adult diapers. The diaper market has always evolved in terms of innovations with respect to time. This has urged diaper manufacturers to develop new products that can provide the utmost safety and comfort.



Despite the augmented usage of diapers in developed countries, the developing countries are also undergoing the growth and awareness of diapers which has led the companies to expand their business in the developing sector.



The global diaper market was growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during the review period of 2014-2019, and is expected to grow to 98.82 billion by the end of 2025.



Both adult and baby diapers together create the diaper market. The baby diaper market is expected to fall in the regions where the birth and fertility rates are comparatively low but the aging population with longer life expectancy will increase the market for adult diapers.



With the technological advancements in the diaper industry, the baby diaper industry is experiencing new trends with a complete line of variable products such as disposable diapers, training pants, swim pants, cloth diapers, biodegradable diapers and limited edition such as printed diapers, denim pants, etc. Moreover, innovations such as fluffs, dual grip, dual strips, leak guard, etc have helped to develop a complete range of products.



On the other hand, the adult diapers are improved with their absorption capacity and design such as brief diapers, flat band, pull-ups, adhesive band, etc which have provided a variant in accordance with comfort and fit. All these trends have helped to grow the diaper market by introducing competitive products that can help the consumer to select the best quality.



With the emergence of environmental awareness among the consumers, the diaper industry developed biodegradable diapers made from natural fiber which can decompose in a short span of time. Hence, research and development are most important for the diaper industry as the industry is dynamic in nature.



The prominent companies of the diaper industry include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm Corporation, SCA Hygiene, Daio paper corporation, Kao corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Domtar corporation, Hengan international group, DryLock technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Regional Breakup



4. Global Diaper Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size (Baby & Adult)

4.1.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Type

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Country



5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook

5.1. Global Birth Rate and Fertility Rate

5.2. Market Size

5.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Country



6. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. Overall Adult Diaper Market Outlook

6.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

6.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

6.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

6.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

6.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Region

6.2.3. By Country



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Procter & Gamble

7.2. Kimberly & Clark Corporation

7.3. Unicharm Corporation

7.4. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Hygiene

7.5. Domtar Corporation

7.6. The Daio Paper Corporation

7.7. Hengan International Group Company Limited

7.8. Kao Corporation

7.9. Johnson & Johnson

7.10. DryLock Technologies



