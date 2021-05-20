World Brain Day 2021 Dedicated to Multiple Sclerosis

World Federation of Neurology partners with the MS International Federation to promote Multiple Sclerosis awareness on World Brain Day

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce that the theme of this year's World Brain Day is Stop Multiple Sclerosis. In partnership with the MS International Federation (MSIF), the goal of World Brain Day is to raise global awareness of multiple sclerosis. This neurological disease impacts every aspect of a person's life, with effects ranging from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability. World Brain Day takes place on July 22, 2021.

"Every year, we use World Brain Day to highlight an area of neurology that needs the world's attention," says Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, the World Brain Day chair. "Every five minutes, someone receives the life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, so the urgency of this matter could not be more apparent."

Multiple sclerosis is caused by inflammation driven loss of myelin, a type of fat/lipid layer that insulates nerves, damaging the brain and spinal cord. Multiple sclerosis presents with an assortment of symptoms including fatigue, pain, vision issues, coordination and mobility problems as well as cognitive and emotional issues. Early diagnosis and access to proven disease-modifying treatments are vital to improving patient quality of life and significantly halting disease progression.

"We are delighted to partner with the World Federation of Neurology to shine a spotlight on multiple sclerosis this World Brain Day," says Rachel King, International Evidence Manager at the MS International Federation. "While there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, much progress has been made in recent years to improve treatment options for people with multiple sclerosis. We now need to come together to ensure that everyone can access the right treatment at the right time."

"More than 2.8 million people of all ages live with multiple sclerosis around the world, and every one of those people has a story, friends, family and dreams," says WFN President Prof. William Carroll. "Our goal is to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis and its impact on the individuals who live with it, their loved ones and society to improve access to quality neurological care and life-changing treatments."

As part of the World Brain Day 2021 campaign, the WFN and the MS International Federation are inviting those with multiple sclerosis, their loved ones, healthcare providers, multiple sclerosis organisations and everyone else to join in to raise awareness to stop multiple sclerosis through the use of the hashtag #WorldBrainDay2021.

To learn more about multiple sclerosis and to participate in the global awareness activities, please visit https://wfneurology.org/world-brain-day-2021.

