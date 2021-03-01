World Connection Announces New CEO; Former CEO and Founder Transitions to New Role as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Connection today announced its executive leadership succession plan, with the Board of Directors unanimously appointing World Connection's President/COO Hui Wu-Curtis to succeed Hugo Vignolo as Chief Executive Officer. Vignolo will transition to a new position as Executive Chairman, providing counsel and guidance to World Connections' leadership and supporting the ongoing successful execution of World Connections' long-term strategic plan. The succession will be effective March 1, 2020.

"Even in the mixt of a pandemic in 2020, we have seen strong achievement under Wu-Curtis' leadership," said Andy Salisbury, Board Member/Co-Founder. "We believe it is time to empower our next generation to lead World Connection into its future. The Board agrees that these new roles for Hugo and Hui will best serve our employees, customers, and shareholders."

"Hui has done an outstanding job over the last year in the role of President/COO and has assembled a great team," said Vignolo, who founded World Connection in 2011. "Under her leadership, we have reached record growth, have continued to add outstanding talent, and have achieved success within many areas of our business. I am impressed with her ability to provide the strong leadership that meets and exceeds our business objectives. Hui has all the talent and drive to lead us forward."

Wu-Curtis stated, "I am grateful and honored to be the next CEO of World Connection and by the confidence shown by Hugo and the Board of Directors."

Following 10 years of successful company leadership, Vignolo's entrepreneurial spirit and vision helped guide the company to this moment. He will be joining the BOD in a new role as executive chairman, maintaining an active role in identifying and planning strategies that drive lasting growth and innovation for the company.

About World Connection

World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

