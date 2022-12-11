|
11.12.2022 18:23:23
World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan
Morocco's historic quarterfinal victory has the entire African continent and the whole Arab world in dreamland. But the mood is changing. Morocco are no longer just here for the ride; they want to win the World Cup.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
