WORLD Aktie

WORLD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.01.2026 03:35:21

World Cup 2026: Could Europe drive a boycott?

Just as it did in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, politics is dominating the build up to World Cup 2026. Could discontent with Donald Trump in Europe see football heavyweights united behind such a cause?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten