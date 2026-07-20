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20.07.2026 06:47:20

World Cup 2026: Trump, FIFA and the Balogun controversy

One of the few certainties of World Cup football has been rocked after Donald Trump lobbied FIFA to overturn a US red card suspension. The decision has caused outrage but it isn't completely without precedent.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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