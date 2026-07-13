WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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14.07.2026 01:01:13
World Cup and sunshine prompt UK consumers to splash out on beer and online shopping
Despite spending increase in June, Barclays says most people still pessimistic about economyRelentless sunshine and the World Cup coaxed consumers to spend more on beer and online shopping last month, with purse strings expected to remain loose as England fans gear up for Wednesday’s semi-final.Most people remain pessimistic about the UK economy, according to data from Barclays Bank based on debit and credit card transactions. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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