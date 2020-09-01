World Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Analysis 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020 - 2025. The market is driven by the increasing digitalization of enterprises across the industry verticals and penetration of cloud technology and various service models. However, data and security concerns and stringent government rules & regulations are restricting the growth of the market.



The Global CRM Software Market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, application, end-user, and region. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premises segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years due to rise in the adoption of CRM Software solutions among various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, among others. Based on end-user segments, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Others. Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and BFSI segments accounted for the largest market shares in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Regionally, the CRM Software market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market majorly due increasing demand for cloud services in the region.



Major players operating in the CRM Software market include Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Amdocs, Convergys Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute Inc and others. Leading players are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global CRM Software Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global CRM Software Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global CRM Software Market -based deployment, organization size, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global CRM Software Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global CRM) Software Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises)

6.2.3. By Application (Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution, Others)

6.2.4. By End use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook



8. Europe Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook



9. North America Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook



10. South America Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Salesforce.com

14.2. SAP SE

14.3. Oracle Corporation

14.4. Microsoft Corporation

14.5. Adobe Systems

14.6. Amdocs

14.7. Convergys Corporation

14.8. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.9. Infor Global Solutions, Inc.

14.10. SAS Institute Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uomq5i



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market-analysis-2020-2026-301122115.html

SOURCE Research and Markets