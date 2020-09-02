World Data Monetization Market Outlook 2020-2025 - Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data, Rising Adoption of AI for Data Processing

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data), Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow from USD 2,297 million in 2020 to USD 6,134 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The increase in the volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage is expected to be one of the strongest factors for data monetization tools and services adoption across regions.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



In recent times, due to the increased adoption of data-driven decision-making and advanced analytics, organizations have started to adopt data monetization solutions. SMEs are majorly moving toward the adoption of the cloud deployment type, due to its major benefits such as lower costs, no requirement of manpower for hardware maintenance, faster and efficient results, and complete flexibility and scalability, which result in reduced Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and CAPEX.



Telecommunication industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020



The telecommunication industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to the advancements in technologies such as 3G and 4G. The introduction of 5G technology in the near future is expected to generate a large volume of data. It is a challenge for telecommunication providers to manage this data and retain the existing customers as well as enhance the customer experience.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global data monetization market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of data monetization vendors and the increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies.



The focus of governments on adopting big data strategies to predict or identify business potential would drive the adoption of data monetization tools in North America. The US is one of the topmost countries in terms of the adoption of data monetization due to well-developed communication infrastructure, including 5G services. For instance, The US federal government has announced a USD 1.9 million grant to Digital Coaching International that will guide small businesses on technology adoption in businesses.



Research Coverage

The data monetization market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from tools and services. Tools revenue is associated with data monetization software and solutions. Further, services revenue is associated with integration and implementation, consulting, and support and maintenance. The market is also segmented on the basis of data type, business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



The data monetization market comprises major solution providers. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the data monetization market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market

4.2 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs 2025

4.3 Market, by Business Function, 2020 Vs 2025

4.4 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Volume of Data Generation and Lower Cost of Data Storage

5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization

5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of External Data Sources

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making

5.2.1.5 Rise in Business Data Volume and Variety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies

5.2.2.2 Lack of Organizational Capabilities and Cultural Barriers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of AI for Data Processing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Quality of Data Collected by Organizations for Monetization

5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.2.4.3 Increase in Complexities in Data Structures

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1.1 Case Study 1: Telecommunication

5.3.1.2 Case Study 2: Media and Entertainment

5.3.1.3 Case Study 3: Telecommunication

5.3.1.4 Case Study 4: Logistics/Transport

5.3.1.5 Case Study 5: Retail

5.3.1.6 Case Study 6: Energy

5.3.1.7 Case Study 7: Healthcare

5.3.1.8 Case Study 8: Manufacturing

5.3.1.9 Case Study 9: IT

5.4 Average Selling Price: Data Monetization Market

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Types of Data Monetization

5.7.1 Direct Data Monetization

5.7.2 Indirect Data Monetization

5.8 Data Monetization Technologies

5.8.1 Data as a Service

5.8.2 Insight as a Service

5.8.3 Analytics-Enabled Platform as a Service

5.8.4 Embedded Analytics

5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Monetization Market

5.9.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis



6 Data Monetization Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.3 Services



7 Data Monetization Market, by Data Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Customer Data

7.3 Product Data

7.4 Financial Data

7.5 Supplier Data



8 Data Monetization Market, by Business Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sales and Marketing

8.3 Supply Chain Management

8.4 Operations

8.5 Finance

8.6 Others



9 Data Monetization Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Data Monetization Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Telecommunication

11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.5 Information Technology

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 Manufacturing

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.10 Energy and Utilities

11.11 Others



12 Data Monetization Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Market Ranking

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Business Expansions

13.5.2 Merger and Acquisitions

13.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.1.1 Star

14.1.2 Emerging Leaders

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 Microsoft

14.2.2 Salesforce

14.2.3 Oracle

14.2.4 SAP

14.2.5 SAS

14.2.6 Sisense

14.2.7 Tibco Software

14.2.8 IBM

14.2.9 Qlik

14.2.10 Domo

14.2.11 Accenture

14.2.12 Virtusa

14.2.13 Infosys

14.2.14 1010Data

14.2.15 Infor

14.2.16 Reltio

14.2.17 Paxata

14.2.18 Openwave Mobility

14.2.19 Netscout

14.2.20 Adastra

14.2.21 Optiva

14.2.22 Ness

14.2.23 Comviva

14.2.24 Thoughtspot

14.2.25 Looker

14.2.26 Information Builders

14.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix,2020

14.3.1 Progressive Companies

14.3.2 Responsive Companies

14.3.3 Dynamic Companies

14.3.4 Starting Blocks

14.4 Start-up/SME Profiles

14.4.1 Monetize

14.4.2 Elevondata

14.4.3 EMU Analytics

14.4.4 Narrative

