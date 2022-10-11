World Economic Forum Recognizes Agilent Facility in Singapore as a Leader in Advanced Manufacturing

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network has named Agilent’s facility in Singapore a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) leader for effectively deploying innovative technologies at scale in the manufacture of scientific instruments.

"Because of the incredible work of our team in Singapore, Agilent is among the leading manufacturers in our sector,” said Mike McMullen, president and CEO of Agilent. "We’re doing this for our customers, but also to provide a rewarding experience for our employees and to protect the environment.”

The Lighthouse is an initiative of the World Economic Forum in partnership with McKinsey & Company to showcase models of smart manufacturing enabled by 4IR technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, data analytics, and the industrial internet of things.

By embracing 4IR technologies, Agilent’s Singapore facility has optimized productivity by 60% and increased output by 80%, all while advancing environmental sustainability through increased efficiency and greater reliance on renewable energy.

"We’re proud to receive this prestigious recognition, and we hope that others will be inspired to achieve their own technological breakthroughs on their 4IR journeys,” said Chow Woai Sheng, Agilent vice president of global instrument manufacturing and Singapore general manager. "This work also supports the government of Singapore’s Smart Nation Plan to spur economic growth through investment in digital technology.”

Agilent is deploying advanced digital technologies throughout its 28 manufacturing, operations and logistical sites across the world. These initiatives also contribute to Agilent’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About Agilent Technologies

