World Energy GH2 takes important step in leading the global green hydrogen race

Canada's Project Nujio'qonik submits comprehensive environmental study for one of the world's first large-scale green hydrogen projects

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - World Energy GH2 Inc. announced today that the company has submitted an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Project Nujio'qonik. This submission marks the first comprehensive environmental study in North America for a commercial-scale green hydrogen project.

Project Nujio'qonik is planned to be constructed on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador and will be one of the world's first wind-to-green-hydrogen projects at scale with production coming online starting in 2025. Completion of the project's initial stages will provide an immediate impact on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction efforts on a global scale. The initial stages of the project will offset ~850,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year based on displacing the equivalent amount of energy generated from coal.

Qalipu First Nation, a key partner in the project, also participated in the Environmental Assessment process through multiple consultations, and by conducting a Traditional Land and Resource Use Study amongst members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Mi'kmaq community.

Sean Leet, Managing Director and CEO of World Energy GH2, says this EIS is a key milestone for Project Nujio'qonik.

"Over the past few months, we've achieved several key milestones for Project Nujio'qonik," said Leet. "We acquired the Port of Stephenville, a key asset for the production and shipping of green hydrogen and green ammonia; we closed a $50M investment with our newest partner, SK ecoplant, marking the first overseas investment in a Canadian green hydrogen project; we successfully completed the first phase of the province's Crown lands bidding process; we made major strides towards completing our Pre-FEED (initial phase of front-end engineering and design) and we have now submitted a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement. We look forward to the province announcing its decision regarding the final phase of the Crown lands bidding process at the end of this month, and to the province's response to our EIS submission later this fall."

John Risley, Chairman of World Energy GH2, says this is an important milestone in the development of Project Nujio'qonik and in the launch of a new industry.

"As we work to stand up a new, clean, renewable energy industry in Atlantic Canada, this is an important step in our progress," said Risley. "Signs of climate change are all around us. Atlantic Canada is ideally situated to be part of the solution, and we need to develop green energy solutions now. Our project is on track to produce initial quantities of green hydrogen in 2025, so Canada has the opportunity to be a first-mover and to become a globally important producer, consumer and exporter of green energy. The world desperately needs clean, green energy, and we're working to make that a reality here in Atlantic Canada."

The Environmental Assessment process for Project Nujio'qonik, which was registered with the province in June 2022, includes 27 studies and plans as required by the Department of Environment and Climate Change. WEGH2 has been carrying out the studies required since early summer of 2022.

The full EIS is published on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador website here (https://www.gov.nl.ca/ecc/projects/2202-2/), and will be available for review at the following locations:

World Energy GH2 Community Office

13 Tennessee Drive

Stephenville, NL

A2N 2Y3

Public Libraries

Belanger Memorial School Public Library

Upper Ferry, Route 406 (Codroy Valley)

A0N 1J0

Cape St. George Public Library

Our Lady of the Cape School

879 Oceanview Drive

Cape St. George, NL

A0N 1T1

E. A. Butler School Public Library

615 Main Road

McKays, NL

A0N 1G0

Lourdes Public Library

82 Main Street

Lourdes, NL

A0N 1R0

Port au Port Library

290 Main Road

Port au Port East, NL

A0N 1T0

St. George's Public Library

Town Office

195 Main Street

St. George's, NL

A0N 1Z0

Stephenville (Kindale) Public Library

45 Carolina Avenue

Stephenville, NL

A2N 3P8

Stephenville Crossing Public Library

Town Office

73 West Street

Stephenville Crossing, NL

A0N 2C0

About World Energy GH2

World Energy GH2 Inc. is a Newfoundland and Labrador-based renewable energy company and is an affiliate of World Energy LLC, one of the world's largest producers of green fuels. Our Project Nujio'qonik is a consortium of partners investigating the feasibility of a cost-effective, wind power to green hydrogen / ammonia production facility to be located on the west coast of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Project Nujio'qonik aims to be Canada's first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from 3+ Gigawatts of wind energy in one of the world's best wind resource regions. Project Nujio'qonik's partners are CFFI Ventures, Columbus Capital, World Energy LLC, Horizon Maritime, and SK ecoplant. https://worldenergygh2.com/

About SK ecoplant

The company is an energy and environment arm of SK Group and leading the group's future ESG business as a global energy and environmental company. Based in Korea, SK ecoplant has grown rapidly in the renewable energy sectors including hydrogen, fuel cells, offshore wind power, and photovoltaic power, and in the waste battery recycling sector. It is also committed to ESG-oriented management for sustainable growth, leading the efforts to solve global energy and environmental issues and to achieve a circular economy for zero waste and net zero. By integrating AI and digital transformation into its entire value chain of the environmental business, SK ecoplant is upgrading its business and accelerating expansion of its operation to the global market from its global operation base in Southeast Asia. http://www.skecoplant.com/

