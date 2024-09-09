World First: TMC and PAMCO Achieve Breakthrough in Commercial-Scale Processing of Polymetallic Nodules, Successfully Producing Calcine

TMC and PAMCO successfully produced calcine from a 2,000-tonne sample of nodules collected during TMC subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc.’s 2022 test mining, at PAMCO’s Hachinohe Rotary Kiln Electric-Arc Furnace (RKEF) facility in Japan

The nodules were heated to remove moisture and initiate the mineral transition to metallic form, producing approximately 500 tonnes of calcine in preparation for smelting

In the coming months, PAMCO intends to commence the next phase of the processing trial by transferring the calcine material to its electric arc furnace for smelting into a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt alloy and manganese silicate product

The goal of the commercial-scale campaign is the collection and analysis of process data and operational experience in preparation for expected definitive processing agreements between the parties

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC The Metals Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC” or the "Company”), an explorer of the world’s largest undeveloped resource of critical battery metals, today announced that it had successfully produced high temperature material (calcine) during the first phase of a commercial-scale campaign to process a 2,000 tonne sample of deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules at its partner PAMCO’s Hachinohe Rotary Kiln Electric-Arc Furnace facility in Hachinohe, Japan.

Undertaken on PAMCO’s 131-meter-long #6 commercial kiln, engineers fed approximately 1200 tonnes of nodules into the kiln via conveyor at up to 60 tonnes per hour, and produced roughly 500 tonnes of calcine which will cool slowly before being transferred to PAMCO’s demonstration smelting facility [see video ] . With sufficient quantities of calcine material now produced to proceed to the next phase of the trial, PAMCO intends to commence commercial-scale smelting of the calcine into a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt alloy and manganese silicate in the coming months.

TMC’s Head of Onshore Development, Dr Jeffrey Donald, commented: "After years of carefully-planned development, bench-scale tests, engineering studies and pilot demonstrations it’s very exciting to see the world’s first commercial-scale processing of our nodules. With decades of experience in processing nickel laterite at industrial scale in its Hachinohe facility, and with dozens of highly capable and disciplined technical and operating personnel on our project, PAMCO is the perfect partner to help optimize our near-zero-solid-waste flowsheet in preparation for commercial production. We appreciate PAMCO’s professional efforts and technical contributions to the development of this process.”

PAMCO’s senior executive officer in charge of the project, Mr. Chitaru Okamura, commented: "We are pleased to announce the trial production of calcined nodules for the first smelting trial using our commercial scale kiln was completed in collaboration with PAMCO and TMC technical teams. This marks an important milestone in commercial nodule processing into battery metals, representing the world's first trial. We are excited to move forward with the next important challenge, the smelting campaign using our facilities."

The process data and operational experience gathered during the commercial-scale processing trial will inform expected definitive processing agreements between the parties. In November 2023, TMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PAMCO to complete a feasibility study to process 1.3 million tonnes of wet polymetallic nodules (PMN) per year into high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt alloy and manganese silicate, which are feedstock for the production of lithium-ion batteries, electrical infrastructure and steel.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. More information is available at www.metals.co.

About Pacific Metals (PAMCO)

Since its establishment in 1949, Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (PAMCO) has performed through Japan’s post-war reconstruction and many crises to develop new technologies, launch new products, and implement an effective quality control program with a view to satisfying the needs of the customer and becomes Japanese leading ferronickel producer. With ferronickel as its main product, PAMCO produces nickel slag products obtained as by-products in the smelting process.

Forward Looking Statements

