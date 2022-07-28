|
28.07.2022 23:15:03
World Fuel Services Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $24.4 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $17.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $25.8 million or $0.41 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 141.8% to $17.12 billion from $7.08 billion last year.
World Fuel Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $24.4 Mln. vs. $17.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $17.12 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year.
