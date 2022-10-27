World Fuel Services Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - World Fuel Services (INT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $42.5 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $21.7 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $41.8 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 87.5% to $15.66 billion from $8.35 billion last year.

World Fuel Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $42.5 Mln. vs. $21.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $15.66 Bln vs. $8.35 Bln last year.