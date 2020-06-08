World Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Key Players Amcor, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation and Ball Corporation

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass), Application (Food, Beverages), Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging, Reusable Packaging), Technique, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods and increasing awareness about health and wellness among consumers are projected to drive the growth of eco-friendly food packaging market during the forecast period. However, trash plastic produced due to the food & beverage industry is a major concern globally. Consumers prefer an alternative to single-use plastics to reduce this waste. Therefore, packaging companies, nowadays, are focusing on manufacturing recyclable, reusable, and degradable packaging products.



The paper & paperboard segment accounted for a major share in the global eco-friendly food packaging market in 2019. Packaging differs for the type of foods and beverages served. Paper & paperboards are the most preferred packaging in the food & beverage industry due to their degradable nature and recyclable property. Ready-to-eat, on-the-go, and frozen & fresh foods are nowadays served and transported in the paperboard packaging, which is due to the rise in environmental hazards. Rigid boxes are preferred for transportation. However, fresh products are served in flexible and molded paper & paperboards.

By application, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on application, the eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into food and beverages others. The food segment is further sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, convenience food, meat, fish & poultry, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and other food products. Furthermore, the beverages segment is further sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages segments. The food segment accounted for the larger share in 2019, acquiring approximately 70% of the overall market. Consumers seek convenience food solutions due to lack of time. The expectations of food quality, hygiene, and growing health awareness are driving the eco-friendly packaging market in the food sector. The bakery and confectionery and convenience foods are the two major contributors to this segment.



The global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (the Middle East & Africa).



Key report benefits:



To get a comprehensive overview of the eco-friendly food packaging market

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the eco-friendly food packaging market is flourishing

To gain insights on the pricing point of material used during the packaging of food or beverages

Impact of COVID-19 on eco-friendly food packaging industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

4.2 Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.3 Market for North America, By Material, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market in Asia Pacific, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Europe: Market, By Material and Country, 2020



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulations

5.3 Legislation for Plastic FCMs

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 On the Packaging Industry



6 Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Paper & Paperboard

6.3 Plastic

6.4 Metal

6.5 Glass

6.6 Other Packaging Materials



7 Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.3 Beverages



8 Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Recycled Content Packaging

8.3 Degradable Packaging Market

8.4 Reusable Packaging



9 Market, By Technique

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Active Packaging

9.3 Molded Packaging

9.4 Alternate Fiber Packaging

9.5 Multipurpose Packaging



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amcor

12.2 Mondi Group

12.3 Sealed Air Corporation

12.4 Ball Corporation

12.5 Tetra Pak

12.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

12.7 Basf

12.8 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.9 Westrock Company

12.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

12.11 Sonoco Products Company

12.12 Evergreen Packaging

12.13 Elopak

12.14 Winpak Ltd.

12.15 Berry Global

12.16 Printpak Inc.

12.17 Paperfoam

12.18 Sustainable Packaging Industries

12.19 Gwp Group

12.20 Swedbrand Groups





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqzbpt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-global-eco-friendly-food-packaging-market-analysis-2020-featuring-key-players-amcor-mondi-group-sealed-air-corporation-and-ball-corporation-301072042.html

SOURCE Research and Markets