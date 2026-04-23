

EQS-Media / 23.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



World Intellectual Property Day: Ottobock builds on its leadership in innovation.

With 2,110 patents, 22 first filings and 639 patent families, Ottobock is the leader in prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons.

Duderstadt, 23 April 2026

Patents are not created by chance. They bear witness to systematic research, innovative strength and technological leadership. In 2025, Ottobock holds a total of 2,110 patents and 22 first filings. The property rights focus in particular on the three core segments of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock is therefore one of the most innovative companies in these fields.

Arne Jörn, Chief Technology Officer at Ottobock, describes the role of the IP portfolio: “For us, patents are not an administrative process, but an expression of our research logic: Each patent represents our aspiration to continue to think ahead of technological standards in the medtech sector. We develop systems that precisely map biomechanical processes while making them more intelligent, adaptive and reliable. In doing so, we are pursuing our mission.”

Innovative strength between mechanics, sensors and AI.

Ottobock’s patents focus on solutions that combine classic orthopaedic technology with modern mechanics, sensors and algorithmic control. Prostheses and orthoses are becoming intelligent movement assistants. Exoskeletons benefit from intelligent force distribution in varying working environments.

Arne Jörn refers to the integrative research strategy: “No technology is created in isolation. Our developers and engineers work on an interdisciplinary basis – biomechanics, robotics, materials technology and AI are interlinked.” This systemic research results in the breadth of the patent portfolio: Ottobock currently holds patents in 639 patent families, highlighting the depth and interlinked nature of our innovation work.

Spotlight: New property right speeds up human-machine interaction between intelligent prostheses and orthoses.

One particular patent is representative of the medtech champion’s innovative strength. US 12,494,278 B2 describes a method that will improve the control of microprocessor-controlled leg prostheses and orthoses. It is based on sensors on the device that record movements, position and forces. The collected data is interpreted by an algorithm. This allows it to recognise what the user wants to do, such as walking, sitting, cycling or climbing stairs. Finally, the state machine integrated into the computer-controlled device translates the user’s intention into specific motion commands. The idea combines the strengths of pattern recognition and the processing of sensor data to reliably control the motion of the device. This will allow the use of intelligent leg prostheses and orthoses to be even faster, more precise and safer in future, which in turn will improve user comfort.

Patents providing a competitive edge.

For Ottobock, property rights are a key element of its company strategy. They create legal certainty for innovations, secure investments in research and development, and define the technological leadership position in the market.

“Only those who protect their ideas early on can make plans for the long term,” says Arne Jörn. “That is why our patent strategy is closely linked to our role as innovation leader.”

Contact

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Nadine Winter

Public Relations Manager

Corporate Communications

Phone +49 1511 888 3507

E-mail nadine.winter@ottobock.de

About Ottobock

The publicly listed global medtech champion Ottobock combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovation in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and drives the digitalisation of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has nearly 9,300 full-time employees and is active in 45 countries today. It operates the largest international patient care network with around 400 patient care centres worldwide. With a strong R&D quota in the products and components business and more than 2,600 patents and patent applications, Ottobock is shaping the human bionics landscape of the future. The mission of improving people’s freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company’s DNA – as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympic Games since 1988.