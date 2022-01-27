World Kinect Energy Services Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary Partnering with WGL Energy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Kinect Energy Services, one of Pennsylvania's most trusted energy procurement consultants, is celebrating its five-year anniversary partnering with WGL Energy. Together, the companies provide affordable electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in Pennsylvania as part of the ChamberChoice program.

For more information on the programs World Kinect Energy Services offers to small business and residential customers, please visit: world-kinect.com.

A leading supplier in the Mid-Atlantic region, WGL Energy serves residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, as well as commercial customers in Ohio.

"World Kinect Energy Services' partnership with WGL Energy continues to offer Chamber members competitively- priced electricity and natural gas from one of the Mid-Atlantic's leading energy suppliers," said Phil Orend, World Kinect Energy Services.

71 Chambers of Commerce are participating members of the ChamberChoice Energy Program, which features World Kinect Energy Services as the Chamber's preferred energy choice program provider. WGL Energy is World Kinect's preferred supplier for this program, based on a 25-year history in the industry and ability to provide competitive pricing.

The partnership allows Chamber members to:

lock in highly competitive and affordable fixed prices,

enable budget certainty for their homes and businesses, and

receive one single consolidated monthly invoice, containing both WGL and utility charges.

World Kinect Energy Services and WGL Energy are excited to celebrate five years of combined expertise and industry experience. Together, they are pleased to fulfill the energy supply needs of Chamber members' homes and small businesses.

About World Kinect Energy Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Energy Services is a division of World Fuel Services, a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers. We believe that sustainability, the environment, health and safety, diversity and social responsibility are critical to our long-term success, and we are focused on creating a more sustainable future through our actions, investments, and energy solutions. With 35 years of experience, World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by commercial and industrial customers worldwide to deliver conventional and renewable liquid fuels, lubricants, electricity, natural gas, sustainability services and data management for international brands and local businesses in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.world-kinect.com

About WGL Energy

Established in 1996, WGL Energy is one of the largest and longest-serving energy suppliers in the Mid- Atlantic, offering retail electricity, natural gas supply, wind power and carbon offsets to commercial, industrial, government and residential customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio and Washington, D.C. New to WGL Energy this year is CleanSteps®, an annual subscription program that enables customers to offset their out-of- home carbon footprint from activities such as driving a car, taking a flight, or enjoying dining or entertainment. To learn more, visit www.cleansteps.com , or follow us at @wglenergy on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ChamberChoice

ChamberChoice was founded by local Western Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce in 1992 to offer affordable health insurance options to Chamber Members. As the program grew in success, it was expanded to service both Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Members and offers several savings programs including its competitive energy savings program. We are committed to the communities in which we serve and continually work with your local Chamber of Commerce to ensure our portfolio offers valued products and services. To learn more, visit us at www.chamberchoice.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChamberChoice.

